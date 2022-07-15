Dallas Police Return to Puerto Rico for Recruitment

A Dallas Police Department recruitment team traveled to Puerto Rico looking for new officers. It comes as the department looks to address staffing concerns and find more bilingual officers.

It’s the fourth time Dallas police have recruited in Puerto Rico, but the first time in seven years.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity because if you have a Latino or Latina officer, you feel way for comfortable speaking to them,” Ofc. Jennifer Loya said. “We have so much diversity and it would help out having more for the Hispanic community down in Dallas for sure.”

Those who interview will go through their paperwork, physical fitness test, board interview and pre-polygraph test and then into background checks. Those who pass that section will travel to Dallas for the final interview.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The entire process should take between four to six months and the new recruits will join the academy as early as late 2022.