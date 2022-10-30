Man Allegedly Fires Gun at Dallas Police, Officers Return Fire

Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue on Sunday, the department confirms.
DPD said officers responded to a call at 6:15 Sunday evening where upon arrival, officers located individuals arguing with one person holding a gun.
That person, who remains unidentified at this time, approached and fired at officers. Officers then returned fire where the suspect was hit and is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
One other person was hit during the gunfire and is in stable condition, Dallas Police confirmed.
This story is developing.