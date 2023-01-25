Dallas Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting Near Kessler Park, Officer Hurt

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that took place at an apartment complex near Kessler Park Wednesday afternoon. An officer was also injured after reportedly being shot in the foot.

According to the department's call log, a call for "officer assist" was sent out at 3:04 p.m. for an incident at the Bahama Glen apartments on the 2500 block of Bahama Drive on the city's west side.

Dallas Police confirmed they were responding to a shooting involving an officer, but no further details were confirmed.

Police are expected to provide an update at about 4:40 p.m. Live video from that update will appear in the player above.

Large police presence on Bahama Drive in west Dallas for an officer-involved shooting. Waiting for more details. @NBCDFW https://t.co/HQYC68vyOH pic.twitter.com/4Y7xnO6exm — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) January 25, 2023

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead and officers could be seen performing CPR on a person in the grass. That person was loaded onto a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A red sedan was also seen in the area with several bullet holes in the back glass and other windows blown out.

Dallas Police have also not yet said what led to the gunfire at the apartments near the Kessler Park intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and North Hampton Road.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information -- this story will be updated.