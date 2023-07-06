Dallas Police respond to an officer assist call after an officer reportedly collapses

Dallas Police are responding to a call to assist an officer who collapsed outside an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Residence at the Oaks apartments along the 2700 block of Duncanville Road where they arrived to find an officer collapsed at the location.

NBC 5 has learned that doorbell video showed the officer collapsing but that it didn't appear as though the officer interacted with anyone in the moments before.

The office was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in an unknown condition.

It's not known if the officer was responding to a call at the complex or if the officer lived in the community.

The apartment complex is a 55+ community located along Duncanville Road south of W. Illinois Avenue and not far from the Loop 12/Spur 408 split.

