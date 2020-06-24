Dallas

Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance in Identifying Jewelry Thieves Caught on Camera

The suspects robbed a jewelry store in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard on May 26

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects who stole jewelry from a Dallas store last month.

The suspects entered a jewelry store in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard on May 26 at about 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects broke open a glass jewelry case and took assorted jewelry items valued at approximately $6,000.

Images of the suspects were captured on the victim's surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas
