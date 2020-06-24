Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance in Identifying Jewelry Thieves Caught on Camera

The Dallas Police department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects who stole jewelry from a Dallas store last month.

The suspects entered a jewelry store in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard on May 26 at about 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects broke open a glass jewelry case and took assorted jewelry items valued at approximately $6,000.

Images of the suspects were captured on the victim's surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Dallas Police Department.