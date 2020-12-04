Dallas

Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance in Aggravated Assault on Webb Chapel Road

The suspect was wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, police said

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated assault offense in the 7-11 parking lot located at 9713 Webb Chapel Road at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Police said when officer's arrived, they watched surveillance footage that showed a male suspect intentionally striking two victims with his vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle appears to be a gray Nissan Pathfinder with possible front end damage on the passenger side.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective A. Roman at 214-671-3659 or amber.roman@dallascityhall.com.

