Dallas

Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

Police say a citizen's dog was shot twice in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue on Sept. 10

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an individual who shot a dog in Southern Dallas.

According to police, a citizen's dog was shot twice in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue on Sept. 10 at approximately 2 p.m.

The shooting occurred while the dog was inside the fenced-in backyard of a residence belonging to Mario Hernandez, the dog's owner.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 14

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 11 mins ago

RV Bus Rolls Over, Closes Interstate 35W Near US 287 Split in North Fort Worth

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting or witnesses that saw the individual who shot the dog should contact the Dallas Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police DepartmentAnimal cruelty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us