Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an individual who shot a dog in Southern Dallas.

According to police, a citizen's dog was shot twice in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue on Sept. 10 at approximately 2 p.m.

The shooting occurred while the dog was inside the fenced-in backyard of a residence belonging to Mario Hernandez, the dog's owner.

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting or witnesses that saw the individual who shot the dog should contact the Dallas Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.