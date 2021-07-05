Dallas Police Report on Illegal Fireworks and Random Gunfire Calls

The Dallas Police Department reported over 5,000 combined calls for illegal fireworks, random gunfire, and loud music over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said they received 3,819 calls for service regarding fireworks, 1,031 random gunfire calls, and 1,337 calls for loud music for a total of 5,187 calls.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The timeframe for the calls was from Friday, July 2 at 12 a.m. to Monday, July 5 at 6:30 a.m.

There were 17 citations issued for fireworks and 1,299 pounds of fireworks were seized.