Dallas Police Release Video of Persons of Interest in Shooting Death of Former OU Player

Two weeks after a former O.U. football player was found shot dead in a downtown Dallas apartment, police have released images of the men they believe are responsible.

Police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin was found dead at the apartment on Ervay Street around 10 p.m. on May 5.

He’d been renting it as an Airbnb from friends while waiting to move into a new apartment.

According to police, those friends found Lampkin when he wasn’t responding to phone calls and called police.

This week, Dallas police released a surveillance video showing two men getting off of an elevator who they called persons of interest.

Dallas PD

It also shows Lampkin wearing a black and white designer backpack that police say was missing after his death. His cellphone and wallet were also gone.

Dallas PD

“I looked at pieces of it, it's been kind of difficult for me,” said Lampkin’s mother Vanessa Lampkin. “Just thinking you are on your way to take a life. To take someone's child. To take someone's friend. To take someone's future husband. To take someone who would have given you the shirt off of his back.”

Lampkin said her son had relocated to Dallas as he transitioned from a career as a professional athlete to one in real estate.

“He was doing the work, looking and trying to find himself,” she said.

She said the former Tennessee Titans and OU football player had a personality larger than life.

“He was adventurous. He was loyal. He was compassionate. He was a protector. He was courageous. He was bold,” she said.

Now as she prepares to lay him to rest, she’s urging those who know something about his death to come forward.

"Du’Vonta did not deserve to be taken from us so soon,” she said.

The family will hold a celebration of life near Houston on Saturday.

Lampkin said she plans to publish a book with writings her son left behind.