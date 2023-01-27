Dallas Police Release Video From Shootout With Capital Murder Suspect Wednesday

Dallas police have released video from Wednesday's deadly police shooting. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also offered new details on the standoff that left a capital murder suspect dead and an officer injured.

The video shows the violent end to Wednesday's standoff. Dallas police say a capital murder suspect fired at officers at least two times. Six officers fired back with 57 gunshots.

Body-worn cameras show the volley of bullets during the deadly shootout between Dallas police and 18-year-old Joey Fraire.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Friday afternoon released bodycam video showing the Wednesday police shootout that killed an 18-year-old capital murder suspect and wounded an officer. EDITOR'S NOTE: This video contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

"We don't want this outcome but unfortunately Frair's decision to fire upon officers is what led to this ultimate outcome," said Garcia. "If he had surrendered like the driver did we would not be here today."

The Dallas Police Department's Fugitive Task Force Unit, tasked with getting the most violent offenders off the street, got tipped off that Fraire was in the area near Kessler Park.

Frairie was wanted in connection with the October home invasion murder of a man in Farmers Branch.

After tailing the car for an hour, officers surrounded the car at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Bahama Drive, repeatedly commanding Fraire to give up.

The driver of the car surrendered but Fraire refused to get out of the vehicle. A brief standoff ensued, with the help of a drone.

"As far as the drone, yeah incredible tool for our men and women, in this case, to know the suspect was armed," said Garcia.

Minutes later, the video shows Fraire getting out, gun in hand. Police say he fired at least twice, hitting Officer Joshua Gonzalez in the foot. Gonzalez has since been released from the hospital.

Six officers returned fire, it's not known how many of the 57 shots fired hit Fraire.

No apartment residents were injured.

Police say they found a second gun in the car, modified to become a fully automatic weapon.

Garcia offered a response to anyone who would call the officers' actions overkill.

"A wanted murder suspect decides to shoot at police officers I'm not sure if that individual would've ran away with that gun in the neighborhood if that's what we want," he said.

The Office of Police Community Oversight and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting are on standard leave.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Joey Fraire was one of five people wanted in connection with the murder of Ramon Lemus Zapata.

Ramon was fatally shot during a home robbery on Oct. 13, 2022.

According to the arrest document, police said four men who knew Ramon's son entered his family's home armed with guns and wearing hoodies, masks and gloves looking for marijuana and property.

Ramon's son was not home at the time, but his parents Ramon and Ofelia were asleep in their bedroom when they heard someone kick open the door of their apartment.

The four men robbed Ramon and his wife at gunpoint. Ofelia told the men to take what they wanted but begged that they not hurt them.

Three of the men left the home and Ofelia followed them outside. At the same time, Ramon grabbed a BB gun, described as a replica rifle, and went to his son's room where he encountered one of the armed men and was fatally shot.

According to the affidavit the fourth man, the one who is believed to have pulled the trigger and killed Ramon, ran past Ofelia on the stairs as he left the apartment.

Ofelia reported being shot at as the men left the area.

Farmers Branch Police issued multiple arrest warrants for capital murder for Fraire, Antoni Jose Arias, and Manuel Alexander Ramos.

Ramos was arrested on Jan. 13 and is being held at the Dallas County Jail accused of capital murder by terror threat/other. A bond amount was not listed and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Arias was arrested on Jan. 20 and is being held at the Dallas County Jail accused of capital murder by terror threat/other and held on bonds totaling $500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.