Dallas police release pictures of vehicle allegedly used in hit-and-run crash that killed paramedic

In a hospital bed at Baylor University Medical Center, Daniela Fonseca fought for her life.

As a paramedic, she worked to help others.

“That was always Dani. Ever since she was a little girl, she was caring,” said Ana Prado Fonseca.

But the 31-year-old succumbed to injuries after police say another driver failed to help her.

Prado Fonseca said her sister was headed to work on the morning of September 21 when she was hit at the intersection of Carroll and Ross Avenues.

Police said the driver of a silver 2005 Acura MDX with Texas license plate KJN5671 fled.

According to the family, a good Samaritan tried to stop him. But two weeks after Fonseca’s death, police are still searching for the suspect.

“The pain is immense. It's hard. Especially seeing my mom suffer the way she's been suffering. It's really hard to see. My nieces, my nephews, everybody's in pain. Daniela was very loved. She was the baby of the family,” said Prado Fonseca.

Family said Fonseca worked two jobs to put herself through school. She worked as a paramedic for four years.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

As they continue to grieve, Fonseca’s family is urging the person responsible to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

“My sister doesn’t and didn't deserve this. She didn't. I mean, she saved lives. She was a paramedic that was risking her life out there every single day, and for this to happen has been a nightmare,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Keteltas at 214-67103437 or email james.keteltas@dallaspolice.gov. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers 24/7 by calling (214) 373-TIPS.