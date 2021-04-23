Dallas Police Release Chopper Video Prior to Officer-Involved Shooting on LBJ Freeway

The Dallas Police Department has released video from its helicopter showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on LBJ Freeway on April 19.
Dallas Air One shows 28-year-old Edgar Luis Tirado crossing lanes of traffic, jumping barriers and running in front of cars on I-635.
Tirado was shot after pointing a gun, that was later found to be fake, at police officers.
Police say they believe Tirado was the suspect in several robberies.
The police department says the Air One video, as well as bodycam video, was released in an effort to be transparent in regards to the investigation.
Police had previously released a photo of a real .357 and a replica .357 (right) that was being held by Tirado.