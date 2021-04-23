Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police Release Chopper Video Prior to Officer-Involved Shooting on LBJ Freeway

The gun was later found to be fake

The Dallas Police Department has released video from its helicopter showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on LBJ Freeway on April 19.

Dallas Air One shows 28-year-old Edgar Luis Tirado crossing lanes of traffic, jumping barriers and running in front of cars on I-635.

Tirado was shot after pointing a gun, that was later found to be fake, at police officers.

One man was shot and killed by police Monday in North Dallas after he attempted to rob two businesses and ran across a busy interstate with a “replica firearm,” the police chief says. NBC 5’s Scott Gordon reports.

Police say they believe Tirado was the suspect in several robberies.

The police department says the Air One video, as well as bodycam video, was released in an effort to be transparent in regards to the investigation.

Police had previously released a photo of a real .357 and a replica .357 (right) that was being held by Tirado.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia shows a photo of the replica gun carried by a man police say robbed several people before pointing the gun at police. The man was fatally shot by police as h tried to run across a highway.

