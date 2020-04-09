Dallas

Dallas Police Pursue Suspect Through Dallas, Irving, and Grand Prairie

According to Dallas police, the pursuit lasted approximately one hour

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Dallas police were involved in a pursuit that led them through three cities Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the pursuit began at about 3:30 p.m. and lasted approximately an hour.

Police said a dark-colored Chevy Malibu did not yield at a traffic stop and sped away.

The chase began started in Southwest Dallas, went through Northwest Dallas, and continued through Irving and Grand Prairie, police said.

According to police, the chase ended when the suspect turned into an alley at 2231 West Ledbetter Street near South Hampton Road and was blocked on both sides.

The Dallas Police Department's helicopter followed for the entire duration of the the pursuit.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
