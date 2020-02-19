Dallas Police Online Reporting System Now Available in Spanish

The Dallas Online Reporting System will now be available for residents to report offenses in Spanish, according to Dallas police.

The system, also known as DORS, allows victims of certain non-violent offenses to make police reports online in English and Spanish instead of waiting for an officer to meet them and make a report.

"We are constantly thinking of innovative ways to make reporting crimes from our residents easier and faster," said Maj. Israel Herrera, who oversees the department's communications center, in a written statement.

Police said the system also allows patrol officers to focus on more violent crimes.

The report system was launched in June 2019. From June 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, victims entered 8,959 police reports into the system.

Police said officers spend an average of 1.5 hours handling these types of calls and were able to spend 13,438.50 more hours in that period on violent crimes.

To enter a report in Spanish, visit dallaspolice.net and select "File A Police Report Online." When the page has loaded, click the translate button in the upper right hand corner and select Spanish from a drop-down menu of language options. Follow the instructions to enter the report.

Police provided a list of offenses that can be entered through the system: