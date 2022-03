One man is dead after Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the OT Tavern Bar and Grill at Greenville Avenue in the early hours Friday morning.

Dallas Police responded to a call at 2:01 a.m. where they found 20-year-old Cameron Ray shot.

Ray was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he later died from his injuries. Dallas Homicide Unit’s investigation is ongoing and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.