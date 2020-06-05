Dallas Police Officers Plan March to Fight Systemic Racism, Show Support for Community

Friday, the Dallas Police Department’s Latino Law Enforcement Association and Black Police Association will host a “Blue for Black Lives Matter” march for solidarity.

“What I hope this says is ‘this is the beginning of a new conversation. This is that one step toward change that has been needing to happen for the longest,’” Det. Arturo Martinez said. “I can’t answer why it hasn’t but here we are, we’re trying and I’m sorry.”

The March from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. has the support of department leadership and will take place outside DPD headquarters.

“It’s time for us to take that stand against oppression, racism, systemic racism,” Martinez said.

Around 100 officers are expected to take part.

“Enough is enough,” Martinez said. “It is time to make a stand for our people.”

The community is welcomed to take part, but Martinez said he understands why some would not participate.

“The people that we are marching for are the people that we believe won’t be there because they are afraid of us,” Martinez said. “We are marching for you because we want to show you that we want to be there with you.”