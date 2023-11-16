Dallas

Dallas Police officer wounded in shootout with capital murder suspect

Officer hospitalized after being shot in the leg; unnamed suspect in critical condition

By Frank Heinz

A Dallas Police officer was wounded in a shootout while serving a murder warrant early Thursday morning.

According to the police department, the officer was working with the US Marshals Task Force to serve a capital murder arrest warrant at about 6 a.m. at an apartment on the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard.

As the task force moved to serve the warrant, there was an exchange of gunfire between members of the task force and the unnamed suspect.

A Dallas Police task force member was shot in the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the suspect was also shot and has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

NBC 5 News
A member of a US Marshals Task Force stands outside a Dallas apartment complex after a shootout while serving a capital murder warrant, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
