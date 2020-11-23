Dallas Police Officer, Three Children Involved in Crash Sunday Night

A police officer, three children, and a 41-year-old woman are uninjured after a crash in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the police officer was driving southbound a fully marked squad car with its emergency lights and siren on in the 15300 block of Montfort Drive approaching Arapaho Road at approximately 9:19 p.m.

Police said the squad car entered the intersection on a red light when the vehicle was struck by a 41-year-old female driver of a gray 2015 Kia K900.

The Kia was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of Arapaho Road approaching Montfort Drive at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Kia had three children inside her vehicle.

According to police, the officer and the driver of the Kia were transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

The three children, ages 11, three, and one, were not transported to the hospital and were picked up by a family member, police said.