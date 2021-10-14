Dallas Police Officer Suspended for Shooting at Unarmed Man

A Dallas police officer is on a 45-day suspension after he opened fire at an unarmed man last month.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sept. 8.

Officers were responding to reports of people drinking and shooting a gun in the air along Rustown Drive.

When police arrived, officer Brandon Grisham drew his gun and began commands at a man.

Video from Grisham's body camera shows that he fired one shot.

The bullet missed the man.