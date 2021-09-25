Dallas Police Officer Reports Being Shot at During Overnight Traffic Stop

A Dallas police officer was shot at while conducting a traffic stop on Friday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer was finishing up a DWI traffic stop at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and North Tillery Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds towards the officer, who was inside his vehicle.

The officer got out of the patrol vehicle to take cover and did not return fire, police said.

According to police, neither the officer nor his vehicle was shot during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a male was reported to be running away from the area on foot around the time of the shooting.

Dallas police set up a perimeter surrounding the area and contained the crime scene. The Dallas Police Department's K-9 unit and the Grand Prairie Police Department's drone unit conducted a ground and aerial search, but the suspect was not found, police said.

According to police, this incident is still currently under investigation.