Dallas

Dallas Police Officer Reports Being Shot at During Overnight Traffic Stop

Metro

A Dallas police officer was shot at while conducting a traffic stop on Friday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer was finishing up a DWI traffic stop at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and North Tillery Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds towards the officer, who was inside his vehicle.

The officer got out of the patrol vehicle to take cover and did not return fire, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

Fort Worth Woman Injured in Overnight Drive-By Shooting

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting at Oak Lawn Apartment Building

According to police, neither the officer nor his vehicle was shot during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a male was reported to be running away from the area on foot around the time of the shooting.

Dallas police set up a perimeter surrounding the area and contained the crime scene. The Dallas Police Department's K-9 unit and the Grand Prairie Police Department's drone unit conducted a ground and aerial search, but the suspect was not found, police said.

According to police, this incident is still currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us