Officer Fires At, Misses Suspect; Person Taken to Hospital With Undisclosed Medical Condition

A Dallas police officer opened fire at a man and missed Tuesday night, but that person was taken to an area hospital for other medical reasons, police say.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 175, southeast of downtown, Dallas police said. The initial police report said a man pulled out a weapon inside a business there.

When officers arrived, the man ran outside the business and went under a vehicle. He then refused officers' orders to surrender, police said.

Police used a stun gun to subdue the man but it had no effect, police said.

The man, while still under the vehicle, turned toward the officers with the weapon in his hand, police said. At that point one of the officers fired at the man and missed.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for what police described as a medical condition. Details about the condition were not released.

No officers were injured, police said.

The man will be charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant, police said. His identity has not been released.

Editor's Note: Dallas police initially told NBC 5 that an officer fired at and struck the suspect.