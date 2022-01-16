Dallas Police Officer Injured, Struck By Suspect's Vehicle

A Dallas police officer is injured after she was struck in the leg by a suspect's vehicle, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 1400 Noel Rad at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police said an officer was struck in her leg by suspect's vehicle.

Police said an officer was at the location investigating a 911 call. She approached the suspect's vehicle on foot without knowing that suspect was sitting inside the vehicle.

The suspect turned on the head light of his vehicle and started driving towards the officer, police said.

According to police, the officer tried to get back in her squad car, and while one of her leg was still outside the squad car, the suspect struck her leg with his vehicle.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large, and the incident is still currently under investigation, police said.