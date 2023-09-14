Police officer injured in South Dallas shooting Thursday

A police officer was injured when a driver opened fire on another driver outside First Stop Liquors in South Dallas Thursday, police say.

Police said on X that the shooting took place on the 4800 block of Scyene Road. NBC 5 arrived to find crime scene tape surrounding a white pickup truck parked at the gas pumps outside the liquor store.

Police have not confirmed any information about what led to the shooting or said if anyone is in custody.

The officer is said to be in stable condition, but no further details about the officer's condition have been released. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said on X, "Just checked in on our Dallas PD officer, he’s stable and in good spirits. Blessed are the peacemakers."

Jose Aldana talked with NBC 5 and said he was eating lunch when he said he noticed two trucks driving by and thought one was misfiring. He said the driver of one truck stopped, got out and fired at another truck.

NBC 5 News A Dallas police car surrounded by crime scene tape during an investigation, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Aldana said as he called 911 a police officer pulled up and the person then fired at the officer before driving away. Aldana said he wasn't able to see if the officer returned fire.

"As soon as he started shooting at the squad car we all got down and we just heard him drive away," Aldana said.

Though police have not yet confirmed any other injuries or fatalities, Aldana said he thought a passenger in the white truck had been killed in the gunfire.

Dallas Police investigators were placing evidence markers around a large section of the parking lot that had been blocked off with crime scene tape.

