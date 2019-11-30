Dallas Police Officer Injured When Squad Car Hit

From midnight to 8 a.m., Dallas police responded to close to 100 major accidents

By Claire Cardona

SQUAD CAR STRUCK

A Dallas police officer was injured when his squad car was struck early Saturday, police say. 

The car had been parked at an accident and was blocking the ramp from Interstate 635 to the Dallas North Tollway northbound about 12:50 a.m. when it was hit by a gray Toyota. 

The Toyota was in the left middle lane when another vehicle veered in front of the vehicle. The driver attempted to take evasive action but lost control on the wet road and spun multiple times before hitting the back of the squad car, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 7 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The officer, who had a minor abrasion to his forehead from the airbag, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not intoxicated and does not face any criminal charges, police said. It was not clear if the driver was injured. 

From midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to close to 100 major accidents, including 65 on the highway. 

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us