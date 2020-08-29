Dallas

Dallas Police Officer Injured After Being Dragged by Vehicle During Traffic Stop

A Dallas police officer was dragged and injured while trying to apprehend a driver of a vehicle that drove off Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call on Maple Avenue around 2 p.m. According to police, two men were allegedly selling drugs at the location of the call.

Police said the officers spotted the vehicles of the two men, performed a traffic stop and quickly learned the men were both wanted felons.

According to police, while the officers attempted to arrest the driver and passenger of the vehicle, they drove off at what police described as "a high rate of speed."

One of the officers was dragged several feet as a result, police said, and was transported to a local hospital after he injured his leg.

The officer is currently in stable condition.

