Dallas Police

Dallas Police Officer Helps Save 1-Year-Old in Medical Emergency

By Lili Zheng

Dallas Police

A break during a late-night training turned into a heroic and lifesaving moment for a Dallas Police officer.

Senior Corporal Sergio Perez with the Dallas Police Department said the training took place on the evening on Jan. 10. During the break, Perez said he wanted to buy his K9 partner chicken nuggets for performing well during the training.

Perez drove to the Mcdonald's near Grand Avenue and Interstate 30 in Dallas, where he said a woman began waving him down and pointing towards the parking lot.

“So, I assumed something bad was happening,” Perez said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He then spotted a woman who walked around the corner holding her 1-year-old son and screaming for help. The child was not breathing and appeared lifeless, Perez recalled.

Because Perez had his K9 partner in his squad car, he was unable to take the woman and child to the hospital. As they waited for an ambulance, he began to perform chest compressions on the child.

Perez said this was the first time in his career he has had to perform CPR.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth police 5 hours ago

Fort Worth Officer Shoots Man After Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call, Police

McKinney 23 hours ago

Murder Charge Added to Man Accused of McKinney Woman's Kidnapping

“Come on, buddy. He’s breathing,” is heard Perez saying in body camera video released this past week. “He’s breathing. He’s breathing. He’s breathing, ma’am. His eyes are blinking.”

After the child began to breathe, he began to experience a seizure. By then, paramedics had arrived and transported him to the hospital. Perez told NBC 5 Saturday, the child and his mother are both doing OK.

“It’s a cliché, you know? Just here at the right time. To protect and serve, if you will. I was just glad I was able to help her child,” he said.

Perez is an officer of 24 years.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us