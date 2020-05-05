Dallas

Dallas Police Officer Arrested While on Duty, Charged With DWI

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

A Dallas police officer was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of driving while intoxicated while on the job, police say.

Sr. Cpl. Sean Mock was arrested about 2:15 a.m. and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The Dallas Morning News reports he has since posted bond.

According to police, Mock was on duty and sitting in a parked squad car at the time of his arrest.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Mock has been with the department since July 2009 and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division at the time of his arrest, police said.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us