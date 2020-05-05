Dallas Police Officer Arrested While on Duty, Charged With DWI

A Dallas police officer was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of driving while intoxicated while on the job, police say.

Sr. Cpl. Sean Mock was arrested about 2:15 a.m. and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The Dallas Morning News reports he has since posted bond.

According to police, Mock was on duty and sitting in a parked squad car at the time of his arrest.

Mock has been with the department since July 2009 and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division at the time of his arrest, police said.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, police said.