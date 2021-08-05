Dallas Police Officer Arrested On Family Assault Charge: Police

A Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with family violence and strangulation on Wednesday, Anna police said.
Carlos Almeida, 36, was booked into a local jail and is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, Dallas police said.
Anna police said officers responded to a disturbance and possible assault at a home in the 300 block of Creekside Drive at around 2:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers arrested Almeida "based on the evience at the scene and after speaking with individuals involved," Anna police said.
He was charged with one third-degree felony count of family assault violence and impeding breath.
The investigation is still ongoing, Anna police said.
Almeida, a senior corporal, has worked for the Dallas Police Department since September 2012, the department said, and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.
His bond was set for $5,000, police said.