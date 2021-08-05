Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police Officer Arrested On Family Assault Charge: Police

Carlos Almeida, 36, is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, police said

ASESINATO

A Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with family violence and strangulation on Wednesday, Anna police said.

Carlos Almeida, 36, was booked into a local jail and is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, Dallas police said.

Dallas police officer Carlos Almeida, 36, was arrested and charged with family violence on Wednesday, Anna police said.

Anna police said officers responded to a disturbance and possible assault at a home in the 300 block of Creekside Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers arrested Almeida "based on the evience at the scene and after speaking with individuals involved," Anna police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was charged with one third-degree felony count of family assault violence and impeding breath.

The investigation is still ongoing, Anna police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

travel plans 11 mins ago

Experts Give Travel Tips Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amber Guyger 16 mins ago

Amber Guyger Loses Initial Appeal

Almeida, a senior corporal, has worked for the Dallas Police Department since September 2012, the department said, and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

His bond was set for $5,000, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Police DepartmentDallasDallas PoliceCollin CountyAnna
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us