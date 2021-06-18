Dallas Police

Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Charged With Family Violence

A Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with assault family violence, the Dallas Police Department said Friday.

Senior Cpl. Kelvin Woodburn, was booked into a Dallas County jail Friday on the misdemeanor charge, police said.

Woodburn has worked for the Dallas Police Department since November 2006, the department said, and is currently assigned to the financial investigations unit. Police said he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

No bail has been set yet. It's unclear currently whether Woodburn had an attorney.

On Monday, Dallas police officer Tyrone Williams Jr. was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a child. Williams Jr. is on administrative leave.

