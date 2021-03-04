Coming Up: Dallas Police Update After Officer Arrested, Charged in Two Murders

Dallas Police

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Live video of that news conference will be streamed in the player above.

A Dallas police officer is in custody and is facing two charges of capital murder.

Dallas police said Thursday afternoon that Police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested Thursday morning and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Further details about the murders are not yet clear.

"Although he is in custody, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation," Dallas police said in a statement.

The department said Riser has been with the department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division.

A bond amount has not been confirmed and it's not clear if Riser has obtained an attorney.

