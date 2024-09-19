Dallas police officer arrested after alleged family violence assault

A Dallas police officer was arrested Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a family member, officials say.

Sr. Cpl. Raneen Bazzi was off-duty when she was taken into custody by the Dallas Police Department's Integrity Unit.

The department said Bazzi is facing a misdemeanor charge of family violence assault, though they didn't elaborate in what led to the charge or if anyone was injured.

She's been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation. It's unclear if Bazzi has obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Bazzi is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division and has been with the department since 2015.