Dallas

Dallas police officer arrested after alleged family violence assault

Raneen Bazzi faces a misdemeanor, pending an Internal Affairs investigation

By NBCDFW Staff

dr_webpop_cinco_1200x675_1225094211890.jpg
NBC 5 News

A Dallas police officer was arrested Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a family member, officials say.

Sr. Cpl. Raneen Bazzi was off-duty when she was taken into custody by the Dallas Police Department's Integrity Unit.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The department said Bazzi is facing a misdemeanor charge of family violence assault, though they didn't elaborate in what led to the charge or if anyone was injured.

She's been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation. It's unclear if Bazzi has obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Bazzi is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division and has been with the department since 2015.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us