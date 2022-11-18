Dallas Police

Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Aggravated Assault

By NBCDFW Staff

A Dallas police officer is on leave after being accused of aggravated assault.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by his own department on Nov. 18 and charged.

The department shared no further details about the allegation of assault against the officer.

Heims has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since September 2013 and was most recently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Heims is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

