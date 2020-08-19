Dallas Police Officer Agrees to Plead Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

A Dallas police officer has agreed to plead guilty to possession of child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sr. Cpl. Daniel Lee Collins signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors earlier this week admitting he possessed “sadistic or masochistic” sexually-explicit pictures of children and knowingly sent them to others over the internet.

In addition to the prison sentence, Collins could be fined up to $250,000.

Collins attorney, Scott Palmer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Collins, 35, was placed on leave after his arrest last month by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Prosecutors said he used a city computer to upload sexually-explicit images of children.

Collins joined the Dallas police department in July 2007 and was assigned to work on auto thefts.