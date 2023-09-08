A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in connection with a reported domestic violence incident that happened while he was off-duty.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Nicholas Hernandez is charged with assault-family violence and was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Police officials said Hernandez had been with the department since July 2021 and was assigned to the Southeast Patrol.

Hernandez is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.