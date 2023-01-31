Dallas Zoo

Dallas Police Need ID on a Person They Want to Speak With in Missing Monkeys Case

Two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing by the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

By Frank Heinz

Dallas Police

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying a man they say they want to speak with about two animals missing from the Dallas Zoo.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing Monday afternoon and the zoo said there was clear evidence the animals' habitats had been tampered with and that the animals may have been taken.

The department released a photograph Tuesday morning of a Black man who was recorded on video while walking through the zoo while wearing a winter hat, blue hoodie, dark pants and blue athletic shoes. The man was also eating from a bag of Doritos.

Dallas Police, NBC 5 News
Dallas Police said they would like to speak with this man regarding animals missing from the Dallas Zoo, on Jan. 31, 2023.
Detectives said they want to speak with the man "in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo," but offered no other information about the man, when the video was recorded, or what led them to identify him as a person of interest in the case.

Dallas Police also did not say if the man was going to be questioned about three other incidents at the zoo, including the suspicious death of an endangered vulture, a damaged monkey habitat and the escape of a clouded leopard.

Anyone with information on the pictured individual, or in the case is asked to call Detective Edwin Saracay at 214-671-4509 or at Edwin.saracay@dallaspolice.gov.

