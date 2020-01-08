Dallas PD Looking for Driver Who May Have Info on Boy’s Murder

Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying the occupants of a dark-colored Dodge sedan that was recorded driving through a Dallas neighborhood around the time a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot as he slept overnight Saturday.

Police said the car was in the area around the time someone fired into 1-year-old Rory Norman's home, killing him just weeks before his second birthday, and injuring a 20-year-old man who was nearby.

Investigators released video of the vehicle on YouTube Wednesday and said the driver or occupants of the vehicle may have information that could aid in this investigation.

The shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5. when someone began firing into a home on the 2900 block of Valentine Street as the family slept inside.

Officers arrived at the home to find two victims, an adult man and an unresponsive child. Both of the victims, police said, had been shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the boy to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The injured man survived the shooting and is in an area hospital listed in stable condition.

City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, on Tuesday, called for more help from the public in finding the child's killer.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the murder should contact Detective Andrea Isom, at 214-671-3701 or via email. Please refer to case no. 002608-2020.

As with all open felony investigations, Crime Stoppers has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.