Dallas

Dallas police ask for help finding missing 33-year-old woman

Rodriguez was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday

By Sara Hummadi

Dallas Police


The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 33-year-old woman, who police believe poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Police said the woman, Cristal Lissette Rodriguez, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday walking on foot in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue in Dallas.

Rodriguez is described as 4 '7, 170 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with lion king socks.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number #043700-202

