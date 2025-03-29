

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 33-year-old woman, who police believe poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Police said the woman, Cristal Lissette Rodriguez, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday walking on foot in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue in Dallas.

Rodriguez is described as 4 '7, 170 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with lion king socks.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number #043700-202