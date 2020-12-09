Dallas Police Make Arrest in Murder of Rapper Mo3

Dallas police said Wednesday they have arrested a 21-year-old man and charged him with the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was gunned down Nov. 11 on Interstate 35E near Marsalis Avenue.

Images released by police appear to show an armed man emerging from a black car -- possibly a Chevrolet Camaro -- wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Police say the gunman chased Noble on foot and opened fire, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car. The bystander was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said they arrested Kewon Dontrell White on Wednesday. White was taken into federal custody for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He is also facing a murder charge. His bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.