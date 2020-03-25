Dallas Police Looking for Vehicle Possibly Connected to Summerwood Cove Homicide

Dallas police are looking for the driver and occupants of a car recorded leaving the scene of a homicide on March 22.

Investigators said Kaleb Simpson was one of two people shot in the parking lot of the Summerwood Cove Apartments on the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle. Both victims were hospitalized, but Simpson did not survive. The condition of the second person, who was in critical condition, is not known.

Police said the person who fatally shot Simpson may have been in the vehicle pictured above. The car was recorded on surveillance video entering the complex at about 6:30 p.m., immediately before the fatal shooting, and then leaving immediately afterward.

The car is described as a 2013 or newer Nissan Altima, dark blue in color with factory wheels and a temporary license plate. There is no window tint on the car and police said the front, passenger-side running lamp is out.

Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense or the vehicle pictured above to contact Det. Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (469) 475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #055318-2020.