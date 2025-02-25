Dallas

Dallas PD asking for help identifying suspect in sexual assault case

The unidentified man was spotted in the State Thomas area

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

Dallas Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said sexually assaulted a victim.

On Monday at approximately 6:05 a.m. Dallas Police said a man assaulted a victim in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue.

The man is described as White or Hispanic, 25- 30 years old, between 5’8” to 5’ 11”, slender build and medium-length dark hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on this person's identity can contact Detective John Eubanks of the Sex Assaults Unit at 214-671-39914 or John.Eubanks@dallaspolice.gov.

Dallas
