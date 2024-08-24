Missing 10-year-old found safe

A 10-year-old was found safe on Saturday after going missing Friday night.

The Dallas Police Department had asked for the public's help in finding a critical missing person.

She was last seen on Friday night at about 11:40 p.m. walking southbound in the 12500 block of Greenville Avenue.

The mother spoke with NBC 5 and said that she ran away during an exchange with her sister who helps watch the kids while she's at work.

The 10-year-old has a mental disability and something triggered her to run away from the group, her mom said. The family tried to catch up to her but had young children and couldn't reach the child.

Dallas Police said she was safely located on Saturday.