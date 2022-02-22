Dallas Police Issue CLEAR Alert for Missing 25-Year-Old Woman

The Dallas Police Department has issued a Texas CLEAR Alert for a 25-year-old woman last seen in Dallas on Thursday.

According to law officials, Kyaira Nicole Williams is described as a black female, 5'6" tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Police say Williams has brown hair and light brown eyes.

Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street and may be in need of assistance.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

A CLEAR (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) is an alert program for missing adults who are between the ages of 18 and 64. The alert is for individuals who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

Anyone with any information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.