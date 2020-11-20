Dallas Police Searching for Man Who Led Officers on High-Speed Chase

Dallas police are currently looking for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the man is wanted for evading arrest. A passenger inside the car is also wanted for theft of a bait car.

At one point during the chase, the driver rammed a Dallas police squad car.

The chase started shortly after 5 p.m. near W Tiaga Street and JJ Lemmon Road.

The driver has led police along I-45 and has reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.

The driver has since jumped out of the car and ran into the Volara apartments on E. Overton Road.

