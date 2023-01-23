Dallas Police Investigating ‘Suspicious' Death of Vulture at Dallas Zoo

Dallas police are investigating the death of a vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat at the Dallas Zoo.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the Dallas Zoo following a report of an endangered vulture that was found dead inside its enclosure.

Police said the bird's cause of death has not been determined at this time, but the death is being investigated as "suspicious" in nature.

According to Dallas Zoo officials, the circumstances surrounding the bird's death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Officials said that given the recent incidents at the Zoo, including reports of damaged enclosures and an escaped clouded leopard, the staff alerted the Dallas Police Department following the vulture's death.

Zoo staff have also added additional cameras throughout the facility and increased onsite security patrols during the overnight hours following the recent incidents, officials said.

A necropsy will be conducted on the bird, and officers are investigating the incident, police said.