Dallas

Dallas police investigating shooting involving an officer, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 9600 block of Golf Lakes Trail Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an injured person at the location and transported two patients, according to DFR.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was on the scene shortly after the call to provide updates.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us