Dallas police investigating shooting involving an officer, police say

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 9600 block of Golf Lakes Trail Thursday afternoon.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an injured person at the location and transported two patients, according to DFR.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was on the scene shortly after the call to provide updates.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.
