Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Death of Man Whose Body Was Found Near Dumpster

Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found near a dumpster on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 2906 Holmes Street regarding a body being dragged from the apartment complex to a dumpster at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an adult male who was unresponsive and covered with tires and trash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue observed multiple gunshot wounds to the victim's body and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify the victim using fingerprints analysis, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this murder should contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.