Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Woman

Dallas police are asking for information into the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman.

Asia Womack was found shot multiple times near Fair Park on Monday night. Her family said it all started over a basketball game.

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” said Womack’s aunt Juanita Smith.

Two blocks from where police processed the scene in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Womack’s family is processing her death.

“I just don't understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” said Smith.

Womack is a James Madison High School graduate, a daughter and a best friend to a sister who’s suffering.

“[It’s] hard because it’s my only sister,” Alia Womack said before bursting into tears.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday evening, Dallas police responded to the shooting on Hamilton Avenue.

They say Womack was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

It happened, the family's pastor said at the end of a basketball game at a park when someone who lost didn't accept defeat.

“When it goes to the extreme of such that you that you leave the scene go to the house and you get a gun and you come back,” said Pastor John Delley with Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served,” said Smith.

The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 180113-2022.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214-671-3605 or derek.koerner@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.