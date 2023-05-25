Dallas Police Investigating Reports of Assault on Katy Trail

Police are monitoring one of Dallas' most popular trails after several women report being assaulted in broad daylight.

The message is spreading quickly on social media and by word of mouth - for women to be on the lookout for a man on targeting women along the Katy Trail.

In the past several days, troubling reports have surfaced. Women who use the trail regularly said they've been followed, grabbed, and groped. After comparing notes, they believe the same man is behind the assaults.

Courtney, a woman who did not wish to share her last name, said the trail was once her safe space, but it doesn't feel that way anymore. She said women are sharing their experiences and many are being assaulted during the day. She said a woman online described her assault in detail.

“He reached up under her skirt and she was screaming, and she said no one came to help her,” Courtney said.

The nonprofit, Friends of the Katy Trail said the assaults were brought to their attention and they're posting safety reminders.

Dallas Police, when asked about the encounters, released a statement:

“The Dallas Police Department is aware of these reports and is investigating, along with monitoring trail systems.”

Courtney said she's seen the man believed to be the suspect and worries that his actions will only escalate.

“God forbid something more extreme happens,” she said. “That's the opposite of what we want. And I think that's why it's so important to talk about it because we don't want something even worse to happen to someone.”