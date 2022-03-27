Dallas

Dallas Police Investigating Overnight Crash That Left Woman Hospitalized

NBC 5 News

A woman suffered internal injuries after a crash in Dallas on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began when a 21-year-old man driving a silver 2017 Chevy Cruze on Bruton Road had a green light at the Buckner Boulevard intersection shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said there were two passengers inside the Chevy Cruze at the time of the crash. A 21-year-old female was in the back-left seat and another 21-year-old female was in the back-right seat. 

A gray Buick Encore SUV driven by a 41-year-old woman on Buckner Boulevard ran a red light and collided with the Chevy, police said.

According to police, the impact sent the Chevy northbound, causing the vehicle to come to rest in a business parking lot. 

Police said the Buick rolled over once in a parking lot and came to rest back on its tires before colliding with a fence.

The 41-year-old driver of the Buick was transported to an area hospital with internal injuries, police said. She was subsequently taken into surgery. 

According to police, this crash is currently under investigation.

