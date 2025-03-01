Dallas Police say ‘no active shooter' after incident near cheer competition in Downtown Dallas

Dallas police are investigating an incident in Downtown Dallas near the Omni Hotel and Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed on X that there was no active shooter at the convention center.

We can confirm that there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. More information will follow when it becomes available. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 1, 2025

The National Cheerleaders Association All-Star Championship competition was taking place at the convention center Saturday, with more than 58,000 people in attendance. There is a heavy police presence near the area as people evacuate.

"The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern and NCA security officials are working with law enforcement to quickly investigate these reports. We will continue to work with hotel staff, event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment. We will update as we have more details but wanted to reply quickly as we assess," a statement released from the NCA competition host Varsity Brands said.

Cheerleader parent Erika Castaneda said she was walking between the convention center and Omni hallway.

"As we were walking through, all of a sudden you heard somebody scream bloody murder and before you knew it people were just running in panic and trampling over each other and just trying to find a place of safety," said Castaneda."Thank God we're OK."

Katy Zigler from Atlanta said she was outside the arena waiting for an Uber when she saw thousands of people running down the hill and ended up running with the crowd even getting separated from a family member for 15 to 20 minutes in the chaos.

"We never heard any guns, we didn't hear any shootings, we didn't hear any guns, we just saw the mass of people running out of the Omni hotel," said Zigler. "You know it's always one of those just one of those -- somebody screams, everybody runs and that's what I felt like was the most unsafe."

Zigler said it was clear there was panic, she saw kids iPads on the ground and cheer backpacks left on the street.

A family reunification center has been established at 400 N Lamar.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates as details unfold.